Hybrid

Ice Cream Sundae - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Sundae - 7g CUREsmalls
About this product

Ice Cream Sundae CUREsmalls are a petite and powerful Indica dominant hybrid treat. First propagated by the talented cultivators at Seed Junky Genetics, these buds cross the potent genetics of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33. Ice Cream Sundae CUREsmalls are a delicious smoke with a sweet and creamy nose. A genuinely dessert-like toke, the flavor expresses a doughy and vanilla flavor profile that's punctuated by a light gassiness. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Gelato Wedding Cake

