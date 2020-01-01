About this product

Jack Herer is one of the most popular strains ever cultivated. A heady Sativa created by Sensi Seeds, with multiple amazing phenotypes, this Jack expresses the familiar scent of spice and pine. A cross of Haze x NL#5 and Shiva Skunk, its flavor profile has a pine and wood palate with a citrus and sweet chai exhale. A cerebral powerhouse, the strain's effects provide an energizing and euphoric high that makes for a invegerating daytime smoke. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.