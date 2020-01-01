About this product

Jack Herer Live Resin Sauce is a potent Sativa-dominant extract that instills a distinct cerebral energy. A terpy dab with a pronounced nose, Jack’s flavor profile smacks of pine, sandalwood, citrus, and sweet chai. The effects provide an energized and euphoric high that works perfectly as a mid-day motivator. Ideal for social activities or providing creative inspiration, Jack Herer Live Resin Sauce dissolves mental constraints and allows for authentic moments of personal connection. A focused dab that inhibits mild discomfort, the high from this live resin sauce relaxes the ego and allows for contemplative moments of bliss. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.