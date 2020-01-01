 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Jack Herer Live Resin Sauce

Jack Herer Live Resin Sauce

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Jack Herer Live Resin Sauce
About this product

Jack Herer Live Resin Sauce is a potent Sativa-dominant extract that instills a distinct cerebral energy. A terpy dab with a pronounced nose, Jack’s flavor profile smacks of pine, sandalwood, citrus, and sweet chai. The effects provide an energized and euphoric high that works perfectly as a mid-day motivator. Ideal for social activities or providing creative inspiration, Jack Herer Live Resin Sauce dissolves mental constraints and allows for authentic moments of personal connection. A focused dab that inhibits mild discomfort, the high from this live resin sauce relaxes the ego and allows for contemplative moments of bliss. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.