About this product

Key Lime Pie is a zesty hybrid phenotype of the Cookie Fam's GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Creamy, rich, and loaded with plenty of terpene bling, the trichome coated flowers are bright green and express an earthy and minty menthol nose. Like it's baked goods namesake, the flavor of Key Lime Pie is a sweet treat for all of the senses. Savory, potent, and relaxing, it’s a great smoke for everyone. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.