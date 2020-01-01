 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Kush Mints 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Kush Mints is a slightly Indica leaning hybrid that crosses the popular genetic traits of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints. First propagated by the crew at Seed Junky Genetics, Kush Mints' aroma expresses a nice earthy nose with a splash of mild coffee, and a herbal mint finish. Once rolled, lit, and ripped, the smoke produces a rich mint flavor with accents of sweet sandalwood, spices, and earth. A treat you will want to revisit, this cultivar hits your head and body with balanced effects that are both relaxing and euphoric. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.