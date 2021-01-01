 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kush Mints - 3.5g Cure Flower
Indica

Kush Mints - 3.5g Cure Flower

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Kush Mints - 3.5g Cure Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Kush Mints is an Indica leaning hybrid cross of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the strain more than lives up to its namesake with a strong minty flavor and subtle cookie dough notes. Almost as pleasurable to smell as it is to smoke, Kush Mints has an aroma of minty wood and damp earth. Chunky and fluffy with coated calyxes drenched in sticky trichomes, this strain makes for a sweet reward after a hard day. Powerful and potent with strong and relaxing effects, the high ebbs through your system as it builds. * All of West Coast Cure’s 3.5 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements..

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review