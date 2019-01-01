 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  Lava Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Lava Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

The Lava Cake cultivar from West Coast CureTM is an Indica heavy hybrid with a sweet and doughy cake-like nose. An eighth of flowers found in a WCCTM Lava Cake nitro-sealed can is dense and sticky. A mood-enhancing smoke any time of day or night, the strain’s trichome coated purple flowers have powerful compounds that are effective in relieving stress and promoting a sense of calm. Lava Cake has a distinct terpene profile that often produces an air of sweet baked goods and nutty herbs. And once freed from its hermetically sealed can and consumed, it has a mint chocolate flavor and tends to produce a thought-provoking high that’s both relaxing and dreamy. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.