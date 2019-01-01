About this product

West Coast Cure’sTM Lemon Punch is a yummy Sativa leaning hybrid sauce that combines the delicious and refreshing flavors of lemons and fruit punch. Instilling an upbeat mindset with a creative kicker, these citrus-centric extracts are known to energize, motivate and arouse the consumer’s creative juices. A great daytime dab that CAN lead to increased productivity, the Lemon Punch high instills a deep sense of personal relaxation. Powerful and mentally persuasive, the sauce creates an elevated state of mind that motivates a lethargic psyche. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.