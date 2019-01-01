 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Punch Live Resin Sauce

Lemon Punch Live Resin Sauce

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Lemon Punch Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Lemon Punch Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Lemon Punch Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Lemon Punch Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Lemon Punch Live Resin Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

West Coast Cure’sTM Lemon Punch is a yummy Sativa leaning hybrid sauce that combines the delicious and refreshing flavors of lemons and fruit punch. Instilling an upbeat mindset with a creative kicker, these citrus-centric extracts are known to energize, motivate and arouse the consumer’s creative juices. A great daytime dab that CAN lead to increased productivity, the Lemon Punch high instills a deep sense of personal relaxation. Powerful and mentally persuasive, the sauce creates an elevated state of mind that motivates a lethargic psyche. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.