Lemon Twist Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

West Coast CureTM is stoked to roll out their Lemon Twist Cured Joint, a Sativa-dominant hybrid smoke that’s worthy of your wake-and-bake morning sesh. Packed with flavors of lemon and pine, this joint of twisted citrus provides an aroused and cerebral high from its resin encrusted flowers. Whether you’re looking to get your day off to a great start or are in search of the motivation to keep it going, this joint provides an optimistic, motivated cerebral mindset, combined with mellow and uplifting body effects. You know, the type of feeling you can appreciate any time of the day. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.