About this product

Lemonade Live Resin Badder is a terpy, Indica dominant concentrate that blends two sets of genetics from the Santa Cruz mountains: Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. An aromatic treat for the sense, the smell expressed by this heady extract is reminiscent of freshly squeezed lemons. A citrus-centric dab with a super skunky exhale, the flavor is robust and tends to linger on the palette. Driven by it's intense terpene profile of tangy aromas and lemony flavors, the badder's effect can best be described as both playful and relaxing. Combined with a heady onset and complementary body effects, the high provides a relaxing way to end a hectic day. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.