London Pound Cake Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

About this product

WCC’sTM London Pound Cake Cured Joint is produced from the same strain that was first bred by Northern California’s Cookie Family. This exotic joint is sure to please even the fussiest connoisseur. Rolled from beautiful Indica-dominant nugs, this joint captures the fully expressed flower’s resonated trichomes. Loaded with a sweet lemon/vanilla and petrol nose, this floral joint is intended to pack a mean beating on chronic pain. This joint of London Pound Cake is a great way to start or end your day. Most consumers report they can feel the strain gently easing away those pesky early morning worries and negative late night thoughts. Notorious for its high THC content and knockout effects, the London Pound Cake Cured Joint fills the experienced consumer with a composed sense of center and focus. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.