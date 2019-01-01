 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

MAC1 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Mac 1 from West Coast CureTM is a hybrid mix between an Alien Cookies phenotype, a landrace strain from Colombia and Starfighter. Sometimes referred to as Miracle Alien Cookies, the strain was first propagated by the breeder Capulator. An instant hit within the cultivation community when first released, the flower has a shimmering presence with immense bag (or can) appeal. Sweet, musky and floral, the nugs have a pleasurable flavor and provide an uplifted mindset. Nitro sealed, the eighth of Mac 1 is a special cultivar that incorporates refreshing tones of apples, petrol and biscuits. Gassed up and ready to go, this genetic fusion provides a unique collaboration between today’s new-aged genetics and an old-school Colombian landrace. A rare strain that’s typically hard to find, Mac 1 delivers a productive and energized high. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.