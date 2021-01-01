 Loading…

MAC1 Live Rosin Fresh Press

by West Coast Cure

MAC1 Live Rosin Fresh Press is a dynamic hybrid concentrate. Originally bred by Capulator, the MAC1 flower is a cross between the breeders Alien Cookies and Miracle 15. Gently harvested and immediately frozen, the flower is then washed into bubble hash before being pressed into rosin. As such, Mac 1 has a smooth, creamy sour-diesel taste with sweet citrus notes. And because of MAC1’s well-balanced gene pool, its effects are powerful and uplifting. Making MAC1 Live Rosin Fresh Press a great extract for use throughout the day. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

