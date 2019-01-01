About this product

Mai Tai is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that integrates the sumptuous genetics of Sunset Sherbet and Purple Punch. A savory smoke that works any time of the year, the buds are loaded with sweet and fruity terpenes that express an intense berry and grape profile. True to the strain’s name, which evokes images of relaxing beaches, swaying palm trees and colorful sunsets, Mai Tai’s effects are purely sedative. A great strain for ending any day on a tropical note, the high from this sweet and fruity cocktail-like bud feels like a mini-vacation. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.