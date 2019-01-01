 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Mai Tai 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Mai Tai is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that integrates the sumptuous genetics of Sunset Sherbet and Purple Punch. A savory smoke that works any time of the year, the buds are loaded with sweet and fruity terpenes that express an intense berry and grape profile. True to the strain’s name, which evokes images of relaxing beaches, swaying palm trees and colorful sunsets, Mai Tai’s effects are purely sedative. A great strain for ending any day on a tropical note, the high from this sweet and fruity cocktail-like bud feels like a mini-vacation. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.