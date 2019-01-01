 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Margarita 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This relaxing Margarita from West Coast CureTM is a proprietary Indica-dominant hybrid that makes for the perfect nightcap. A calming cultivar, the flower emits a fruity, tropical aroma and has a sweet taste with a distinct citrus exhale. Preserved in WCC’s nitro-sealed cans, these mesmerizing flowers are both succulent and potent. It’s Margarita time! This is a select cut of genetics available to West Coast CureTM, and one that packs a punch. The flowers are coated with a dusting of fully mature trichomes and have a sweet flavor and effect. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.