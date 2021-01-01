Medellin - 3.5g CUREflower
About this product
Medellin CUREflower™ from West Coast Cure™ is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Wedding Cake and the legendary ChemDog strain. This potent amalgamation creates a robust and heavy-hitting smoke that expresses an earthbound sweetness on the inhale with a solid Chem D finish of pure GAS. Named after the capital of Columbia, this relatively new strain has quickly earned a reputation as a THC-bomb. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Medellin
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Myrcene
Medellin is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Medellin - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
