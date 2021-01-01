 Loading…

Hybrid

Medellin - 3.5g CUREflower

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Medellin - 3.5g CUREflower
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Medellin - 3.5g CUREflower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Medellin CUREflower™ from West Coast Cure™ is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Wedding Cake and the legendary ChemDog strain. This potent amalgamation creates a robust and heavy-hitting smoke that expresses an earthbound sweetness on the inhale with a solid Chem D finish of pure GAS. Named after the capital of Columbia, this relatively new strain has quickly earned a reputation as a THC-bomb. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Medellin

Medellin
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Humulene
  Myrcene

Medellin is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Medellin - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

