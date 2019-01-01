About this product

Medellin Cured Joint from West Coast CureTM is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Wedding Cake and the legendary ChemDog strain. This potent amalgamation creates a robust and heavy-hitting smoke that expresses an earthbound sweetness on the inhale with a solid Chem D finish of pure GAS. Named after the capital of Columbia, this relatively new strain has quickly earned a reputation as a THC-bomb. Medellin has a distinct diesel-like nose with undertones of sweet vanilla and earth. A pungent and distinct smelling strain, consumers should be sure to close their doors and windows when igniting this joint. A soothing and euphoric smoke for the experienced consumer, the WCCTM Medellin Cured Joint works well at relieving stress, depression and the occasional bout with insomnia. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.