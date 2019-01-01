 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Medellin Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Medellin Cured Joint from West Coast CureTM is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Wedding Cake and the legendary ChemDog strain. This potent amalgamation creates a robust and heavy-hitting smoke that expresses an earthbound sweetness on the inhale with a solid Chem D finish of pure GAS. Named after the capital of Columbia, this relatively new strain has quickly earned a reputation as a THC-bomb. Medellin has a distinct diesel-like nose with undertones of sweet vanilla and earth. A pungent and distinct smelling strain, consumers should be sure to close their doors and windows when igniting this joint. A soothing and euphoric smoke for the experienced consumer, the WCCTM Medellin Cured Joint works well at relieving stress, depression and the occasional bout with insomnia. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.