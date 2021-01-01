 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Melon Barz Live Rosin Fresh Press
Indica

Melon Barz Live Rosin Fresh Press

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Melon Barz Live Rosin Fresh Press
About this product

Melon Barz Live Rosin Fresh Press is an Indica-leaning summertime treat. Produced via a blending of Watermelon Zkittles and a Wonka Bars cold water hash, WCC then united these two heady extracts into this freshly pressed live rosin. This unique marriage of two high-end hashes creates a distinct aroma and flavor profile. With a sugary, ripe-melon and lemon-lime nose, and a sweet-fruit and skunky taste, Melon Barz makes for a delicious treat. The high leans towards the Indica side of the spectrum, but its effects are still stimulating thanks to the Wonka Bars Sativa kicker. Versatile hash rosin for the morning, noon, or night, the flavor will have you coming back dab after dab! * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

