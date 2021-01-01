About this product

Melon Barz Live Rosin Fresh Press is an Indica-leaning summertime treat. Produced via a blending of Watermelon Zkittles and a Wonka Bars cold water hash, WCC then united these two heady extracts into this freshly pressed live rosin. This unique marriage of two high-end hashes creates a distinct aroma and flavor profile. With a sugary, ripe-melon and lemon-lime nose, and a sweet-fruit and skunky taste, Melon Barz makes for a delicious treat. The high leans towards the Indica side of the spectrum, but its effects are still stimulating thanks to the Wonka Bars Sativa kicker. Versatile hash rosin for the morning, noon, or night, the flavor will have you coming back dab after dab! * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.