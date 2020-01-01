About this product

Mendo Kush - a.k.a. Mendocino Kush - is an Indica leaning strain that expresses frosty, dense, flowers with amazing purple hues. The smell is earthy with a slight berry and citrus accent. While the taste offers a sweet and innocent mix of vanilla, caramel, and berries, the potent high makes this an ideal cultivar for after-work. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.