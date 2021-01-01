About this product

Midnight Snack is a delicious Indica dominant union of the Ice Cream Cake and Gushers strains. A truly exquisite cultivar with a sweet and creamy flavor profile, it smacks of vanilla, ripe berries and earth when lit, ripped and enjoyed. Its aroma is similar to a sweet cookie dough with light berry undertones, and smells like a treat for the head. The flower flashes deep purple hues with multiple shades of green and bright orange. Loaded with heady terps and coated in sticky trichomes, the high is very strong and relaxing. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.