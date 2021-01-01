 Loading…

Midnight Snack - 3.5g CUREflower

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Midnight Snack - 3.5g CUREflower
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Midnight Snack - 3.5g CUREflower

About this product

Midnight Snack is a delicious Indica dominant union of the Ice Cream Cake and Gushers strains. A truly exquisite cultivar with a sweet and creamy flavor profile, it smacks of vanilla, ripe berries and earth when lit, ripped and enjoyed. Its aroma is similar to a sweet cookie dough with light berry undertones, and smells like a treat for the head. The flower flashes deep purple hues with multiple shades of green and bright orange. Loaded with heady terps and coated in sticky trichomes, the high is very strong and relaxing. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

