 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Midnight Snack - 7g CUREsmalls
Indica

Midnight Snack - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Midnight Snack - 7g CUREsmalls
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Midnight Snack - 7g CUREsmalls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Midnight Snack is a delicious Indica dominant union of the Ice Cream Cake and Gushers strains. A truly exquisite cultivar with a sweet and creamy flavor profile, it smacks of vanilla, ripe berries and earth when lit, ripped and enjoyed. Its aroma is similar to a sweet cookie dough with light berry undertones, and smells like a treat for the head. The flower flashes deep purple hues with multiple shades of green and bright orange. Loaded with heady terps and coated in sticky trichomes, the high is very strong and relaxing. A great Midnight Snack for those insomniacs in your smoke circle, this strain is known to cause some drowsiness. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review