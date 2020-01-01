 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Mimosa 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Mimosa in the morning! This award-winning, Sativa dominant strain is a genetic mix of Clementine and Purple Punch. An inspired way to start any day, the strain has an aromatic nose and a citrus-centric flavor. With a refreshing hit of tropical fruit, lemons, and an earthy accent, Mimosa's terpene profile helped win a second place trophy as a Sativa at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup in Santa Rosa, California. Motivational, creative, and thought-provoking, the strain's effects are lively and dynamic. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.