  5. Mint Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Mint Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Mint Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Mint Cake is a delicious Indica leaning mix of LA Confidential and Purple Punch. Loaded with a unique terpene profile, it’s phenotype expresses a doughy & vanilla nose that features a light mint finish. After all, who doesn’t like cake? The frosting on this distinctive cake strain is her relaxing Indica traits. A chill cultivar with elevated THC levels, consumers on a diet be warned. The heavy-headed high gets stronger as you smoke more and has been known to induce a severe case of the munchies! * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.