About this product

Mint Chip is a Sativa leaning treat for the senses. Generally considered a balanced hybrid, this cultivar provides a motivating and tasty, Sativa-forward experience. Sweet and sugary with hints of fresh mint, its nose offers a touch of skunkiness. Minty and refreshing with a menthol exhale, the strain's effects instill an uplifting and cerebral high that eventually fades into a relaxing and calm sensation. An excellent bud for starting the day - or providing motivation during it - Mint Chip is a good-natured strain that experienced consumers will repeatedly enjoy. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.