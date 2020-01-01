 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Mint Chip 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Mint Chip is a Sativa leaning treat for the senses. Generally considered a balanced hybrid, this cultivar provides a motivating and tasty, Sativa-forward experience. Sweet and sugary with hints of fresh mint, its nose offers a touch of skunkiness. Minty and refreshing with a menthol exhale, the strain's effects instill an uplifting and cerebral high that eventually fades into a relaxing and calm sensation. An excellent bud for starting the day - or providing motivation during it - Mint Chip is a good-natured strain that experienced consumers will repeatedly enjoy. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.