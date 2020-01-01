 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solventless
  Miss USA Live Rosin Fresh Press - 1g

Miss USA Live Rosin Fresh Press - 1g

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Miss USA Live Rosin Fresh Press - 1g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Miss USA Live Rosin Fresh Press - 1g

Miss USA Live Rosin Fresh Press by West Coast Cure delivers a sweet and candy taste with a pepper and spice finish. First propagated by our good friends at DNA Genetics, the Miss USA strain is a hybrid cross between their Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana. Fresh pressed and ready to hit, once dabbed, Miss USA delivers a relaxing high with a sweet and gassy flavor. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West Coast Cure

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.