  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mochi 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Mochi 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Mochi from West Coast CureTM is an Indica leaning hybrid that was first cultivated by crossing two heavyweight strains with a profound Cookie fam pedigree; Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. Originally propagated by Nor Cal’s esteemed cultivator Sherbinski, this cultivar is celebrated for its tropical nose and lofty flavor. WCC’sTM Mochi has a tangy sweetness that’s complemented by its earthy undertones and creamy finish. In addition to providing some mind-blowing flavor, Mochi is a great strain for evening use that is believed to reduce pain and chronic insomnia. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.