Mochi Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Mochi Cured Joint from West Coast CureTM is an Indica forward hybrid that’s crossed two heavy hitters with deep roots in the Cookie fam’s gene pool: Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. Mochi was originally cultivated by Sherbinski and has a tropical nose with a big flavor profile. A direct descendent from two of the most popular strains in the past decade, Mochi has a sweet and flowery flavor profile that’s complemented by its earthy undertones and creamy finish. In addition to providing some mind-blowing flavor, connoisseurs believe Mochi is a great smoke for mitigating intractable pain and chronic insomnia. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.