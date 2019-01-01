 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Monster Cookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Monster Cookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Monster Cookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Monster Cookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Monster Cookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Monster Cookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Monster Cookies from West Coast CureTM is a trichome loaded, Indica-leaning cross that’s known for its incredible frost and flavor. A hybrid of a GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) phenotype and Granddaddy Purple genetics, Monster Cookies reveals an earthy aroma with floral notes. A vivid bud to behold, Monster Cookies’ structure is sticky, tight and when fully expressed, flashes colorful and vibrant hues of forest green, deep blue, and lavender. Protected by WCC’sTM nitro-sealed can, Monster Cookies has a refreshing aroma of grapes, earth, and berries that’s known for promoting a relaxing mindset and a euphoric body high. A great strain as a night-time toke, Monster Cookies’ high is a serious creeper. Consumers will feel completely relaxed after just one or two bong hits. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.