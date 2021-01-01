About this product

Monster Cookies from West Coast Cure is a trichome loaded, hybrid cross that’s known for its incredible frost and flavor. A hybrid of a Girl Scout Cookies phenotype and Granddaddy Purple genetics, Monster Cookies reveals an earthy aroma with floral notes. A vivid bud to behold, Monster Cookies’ structure is sticky, tight and when fully expressed, flashes colorful and vibrant hues of forest green, deep blue, and lavender. With a refreshing aroma of grapes, earth, and berries that’s known for promoting a relaxing mindset and a euphoric body high, it's a great night-time toke. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.