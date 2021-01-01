 Loading…

Indica

Monster Cookies - 3.5g CUREflower

by West Coast Cure

Monster Cookies - 3.5g CUREflower
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Monster Cookies - 3.5g CUREflower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Monster Cookies from West Coast Cure is a trichome loaded, hybrid cross that’s known for its incredible frost and flavor. A hybrid of a Girl Scout Cookies phenotype and Granddaddy Purple genetics, Monster Cookies reveals an earthy aroma with floral notes. A vivid bud to behold, Monster Cookies’ structure is sticky, tight and when fully expressed, flashes colorful and vibrant hues of forest green, deep blue, and lavender. With a refreshing aroma of grapes, earth, and berries that’s known for promoting a relaxing mindset and a euphoric body high, it's a great night-time toke. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Monster Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Monster Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Granddaddy Purple. This strain delivers effects that feel like a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Monster Cookies features an aroma dominated by earthy notes and enriched by a grape and berry scent. Growers say this strain features hues of purple and green woven together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Monster Cookies to help relieve symptoms assocated with stress and anxiety.

