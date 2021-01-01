Monster Cookies - 3.5g CUREflower
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Monster Cookies from West Coast Cure is a trichome loaded, hybrid cross that’s known for its incredible frost and flavor. A hybrid of a Girl Scout Cookies phenotype and Granddaddy Purple genetics, Monster Cookies reveals an earthy aroma with floral notes. A vivid bud to behold, Monster Cookies’ structure is sticky, tight and when fully expressed, flashes colorful and vibrant hues of forest green, deep blue, and lavender. With a refreshing aroma of grapes, earth, and berries that’s known for promoting a relaxing mindset and a euphoric body high, it's a great night-time toke. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Monster Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Monster Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Granddaddy Purple. This strain delivers effects that feel like a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Monster Cookies features an aroma dominated by earthy notes and enriched by a grape and berry scent. Growers say this strain features hues of purple and green woven together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Monster Cookies to help relieve symptoms assocated with stress and anxiety.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.