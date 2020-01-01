About this product

Motor Breath is a gassed up Indica leaning hybrid strain that accelerates the mental relaxation process. A potent cross of Chem Dog and SFV OG, the flower expresses a robust petrol zest with a lemon-earth finish. A high-octane strain that lives up to its lofty namesake hit after hit, the flavor is all diesel and gas. Producing a very relaxing but clear-headed effect, motor breath's high works great as an after-work smoke or as a lazy weekend enhancement! * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.