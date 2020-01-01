 Loading…
Motor Breath 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Motor Breath is a gassed up Indica leaning hybrid strain that accelerates the mental relaxation process. A potent cross of Chem Dog and SFV OG, the flower expresses a robust petrol zest with a lemon-earth finish. A high-octane strain that lives up to its lofty namesake hit after hit, the flavor is all diesel and gas. Producing a very relaxing but clear-headed effect, motor breath's high works great as an after-work smoke or as a lazy weekend enhancement! * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.