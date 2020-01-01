 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Motor Breath Diamonds

Motor Breath Diamonds

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Motor Breath Diamonds
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Motor Breath Diamonds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Motor Breath Live Resin Diamonds are crafted from fresh frozen flowers, lean heavily towards the Indica side of the spectrum, and are guaranteed to put the mental engine in neutral. Because these extracts are produced utilizing freshly harvested plant material, the taste is substantially more nuanced than its dried flower counterpart. Loaded with a refreshing floral sweetness and lemon-gas undertones, Motor Breath’s high THCA content should be treated with due respect. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.