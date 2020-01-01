About this product

Motor Breath Live Resin Diamonds are crafted from fresh frozen flowers, lean heavily towards the Indica side of the spectrum, and are guaranteed to put the mental engine in neutral. Because these extracts are produced utilizing freshly harvested plant material, the taste is substantially more nuanced than its dried flower counterpart. Loaded with a refreshing floral sweetness and lemon-gas undertones, Motor Breath’s high THCA content should be treated with due respect. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.