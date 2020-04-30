 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Cookies Live Resin Badder

by West Coast Cure

Orange Cookies Live Resin Badder is an Indica leaning hybrid extract that instills a relaxing but not immobilized mindset. A nectar cross of the GSC and Orange Juice strains, Orange Cookies (the flower) is famous for delivering a loud, citrus terpene profile with a light floral undertone. And this live resin badder only concentrates those sweet and heady terps. While the overall effect is relaxing, it’s not disabling. A great dab for the connoisseur with a sophisticated pallet, the flavor is only matched by its high. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.