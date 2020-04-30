About this product

Orange Cookies Live Resin Badder is an Indica leaning hybrid extract that instills a relaxing but not immobilized mindset. A nectar cross of the GSC and Orange Juice strains, Orange Cookies (the flower) is famous for delivering a loud, citrus terpene profile with a light floral undertone. And this live resin badder only concentrates those sweet and heady terps. While the overall effect is relaxing, it’s not disabling. A great dab for the connoisseur with a sophisticated pallet, the flavor is only matched by its high. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.