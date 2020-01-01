About this product

Pacific Frost Live Rosin Badder is an Indica leaning hybrid extract that delivers a stimulating dab of lemon and petrol. Created by crossing Pacific OG and Frosty, this live rosin badder inherits its flavor profile from its Pacific OG genetics. Loaded with some gassed up citrus and pine terpenes, Pacific Frost Live Rosin Badder expresses a potent flavor profile of diesel fuel, lemon-lime, spice, and earth. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.