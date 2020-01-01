 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Pacific Frost Live Rosin Badder - 1g

Pacific Frost Live Rosin Badder - 1g

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Pacific Frost Live Rosin Badder - 1g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Pacific Frost Live Rosin Badder - 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pacific Frost Live Rosin Badder is an Indica leaning hybrid extract that delivers a stimulating dab of lemon and petrol. Created by crossing Pacific OG and Frosty, this live rosin badder inherits its flavor profile from its Pacific OG genetics. Loaded with some gassed up citrus and pine terpenes, Pacific Frost Live Rosin Badder expresses a potent flavor profile of diesel fuel, lemon-lime, spice, and earth. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.