About this product

Papaya Cake Live Resin Diamonds are an Indica leaning concentrate that generates a fruity nose, a doughy flavor profile, and is known for instilling a relaxed mindset. This cross of Papaya and Wedding Cake was bred by Oni Seed Co. The marriage of these two strains instills a delicious array of flavors in these diamonds. Loaded with hints of fruity papaya and sweet doughy cake, the taste is a treat for the sophisticated palate. The high is powerful and is accompanied by a nice cerebral lift. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.