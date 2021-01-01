 Loading…

Papaya Cake Live Resin Diamonds

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Papaya Cake Live Resin Diamonds are an Indica leaning concentrate that generates a fruity nose, a doughy flavor profile, and is known for instilling a relaxed mindset. This cross of Papaya and Wedding Cake was bred by Oni Seed Co. The marriage of these two strains instills a delicious array of flavors in these diamonds. Loaded with hints of fruity papaya and sweet doughy cake, the taste is a treat for the sophisticated palate. The high is powerful and is accompanied by a nice cerebral lift. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

