About this product

Papaya Live Resin Badder is an Indica leaning concentrate that expresses a tropical nose, fruity taste, and instills a relaxed mindset. The Papaya strain was first bred by Nirvana seeds and is a cross of Corral and Ice. As a live resin badder, these extracts produce a taste of mango and papaya with a spicy kiwi finish. The effects tend to be sedative and makes for a good after-work mental escape to the tropics! * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.