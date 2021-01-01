About this product

Passion Orange Guava -- A.K.A. POG Juice -- is a delicious Sativa-leaning cultivar by Growing Passion. A cross of the Lemonchello x Pura Vida strains, Passion Orange Guava unifies a complex flavor profile that features a gassy hit of citrus, earth, and ripe tropical fruit. A flavor-forward strain that typically tests over 30% for THC, this strain represents a powerful and inspired sativa. Energized and persuasive, it’s an excellent choice while outside enjoying the fresh air and sunshine. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.