Peach Rings Live Resin Badder

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Peach Rings Live Resin Badder from WCC is an Indica-dominant concentrate that’s packed with copious amounts of THC and a loud fruit flavor. The therapeutic effects from these dabs produce a strong, euphoric high that generates a relaxing and tranquil mindset. With a gassed-up peachy exhale, this live resin badder provides comfort for the distressed high-tolerance consumer. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.