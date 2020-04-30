About this product

Peanut Butter Breath solventless rosin is a 50/50 hybrid cross of DoSiDos and an F2 generation of Mendo Breath. Expressed by woody undertones and a petrol punch, these solvent-free dabs have a smooth peanut butter-like texture. While the woody, fuel flavored sensation is dominant after the first dab, those with a sensitive palate may notice other earthy notes on the exhale. Consumers should anticipate a strong effect that can be very relaxing. Best utilized as a mid-day motivator or day-ending treat, this rosin can make any activity a bit more interesting. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.