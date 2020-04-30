 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peanut Butter Breath Solventless Rosin

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Peanut Butter Breath Solventless Rosin
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Peanut Butter Breath solventless rosin is a 50/50 hybrid cross of DoSiDos and an F2 generation of Mendo Breath. Expressed by woody undertones and a petrol punch, these solvent-free dabs have a smooth peanut butter-like texture. While the woody, fuel flavored sensation is dominant after the first dab, those with a sensitive palate may notice other earthy notes on the exhale. Consumers should anticipate a strong effect that can be very relaxing. Best utilized as a mid-day motivator or day-ending treat, this rosin can make any activity a bit more interesting. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.