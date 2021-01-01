 Loading…

Pineapple Pound Cake 1g Diamonds

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Pineapple Pound Cake Diamonds by West Coast Cure are truly a delicious Indica-dominant treat for the senses. Packed with a sweet and tropical zest that offers plenty of punch, these extracts deliver a complex flavor profile that expresses pineapple on the front end and has a nice earthy finish. Instilling a relaxed mindset, the effects are pleasantly euphoric. Pineapple Pound Cake Diamonds are a great way to transport yourself to paradise! * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

