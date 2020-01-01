 Loading…

Pink Cookies Live Resin Sugar

by West Coast Cure

Pink Cookies Live Resin Sugar
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Pink Cookies Live Resin Sugar
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Pink Cookies Live Resin Sugar

About this product

Pink Cookies Live Resin Sugar is hybrid concentrate that produces a persuasive sweetness with an earthy savor. A cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie, our Live Resin sugar produces a blast of berry decadence that provides a therapeutic hit for those feeling a need to relax. A carefree and euphoric concentrate that relaxes the mind and sedates the body, Pink Cookies Live Resin Sugar makes for a great post-work dab. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

