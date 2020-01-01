 Loading…

Platinum OG Live Resin Sauce - 1g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Platinum OG Live Resin Sauce is an Indica dominant concentrate. The genetics used to create the Platinum OG strain are believed to be a combination of Master Kush, OG Kush, and an undisclosed “purple” strain. Potent and pungent, the Live Resin Sauce smells of sweet diesel with tropical notes. Offering a complex flavor profile that lingers on your tongue, these powerful concentrates should be dabbed with discretion. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.