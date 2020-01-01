About this product

Platinum OG Live Resin Sauce is an Indica dominant concentrate. The genetics used to create the Platinum OG strain are believed to be a combination of Master Kush, OG Kush, and an undisclosed “purple” strain. Potent and pungent, the Live Resin Sauce smells of sweet diesel with tropical notes. Offering a complex flavor profile that lingers on your tongue, these powerful concentrates should be dabbed with discretion. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.