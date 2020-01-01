About this product

Pluto is an evenly balanced hybrid cross of Alien Cookies and Skywalker OG. The result of this intergalactic breeding project is an out-of-this-world frost coated flower with dense bag appeal. While the taste and aroma are reminiscent of a diesel strain - with lots of gas and a mildly sweet and earthy finish - the high is from another dimension. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.