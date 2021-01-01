About this product

Purple Zkittlez is a slightly Indica leaning hybrid cross of Purple Punch and Zkittlez. Loaded with beautiful bag appeal and a delicious flavor profile, Purple Zkittlez is sure to please your cannabis sweet-tooth. And like its confection namesake, the flowers express a dark green cola with purple pistils coated with a sweet dusting of trichomes. The sweet and fruit-filled flavor has notes of berries, citrus, and candy. A great strain for anytime consumption, Purple Zkittlez’s high is pleasant and easygoing. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.