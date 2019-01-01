 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Rainbow Sherbet Pre-Roll - 1g

The Rainbow Sherbet Cured Joint from WCCTM is a 50/50 hybrid that crosses the sweet and tropical terpene profiles expressed by the Champagne and Blackberry strains. Similar to its ice cream namesake, the strain is loaded with a sweet and fruity aroma that ends with a mellow menthol kick. The first toke off this joint will hit you in the head almost immediately. Known for its energizing effects and creating an increased level of focus, the strain typically provides an elevated mindset almost instantaneously. An excellent strain for those active and creative types in smoke-circle, Rainbow Sherbet also relieves without a lethargic body high. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.