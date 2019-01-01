About this product

The Rainbow Sherbet Cured Joint from WCCTM is a 50/50 hybrid that crosses the sweet and tropical terpene profiles expressed by the Champagne and Blackberry strains. Similar to its ice cream namesake, the strain is loaded with a sweet and fruity aroma that ends with a mellow menthol kick. The first toke off this joint will hit you in the head almost immediately. Known for its energizing effects and creating an increased level of focus, the strain typically provides an elevated mindset almost instantaneously. An excellent strain for those active and creative types in smoke-circle, Rainbow Sherbet also relieves without a lethargic body high. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.