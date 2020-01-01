GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$25.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rosebud OG provides a rosy floral taste that, once you've exhaled, you'll know why it's called "Rosebud OG." An Indica dominant hybrid, this cultivar produces smaller, dense, pine tree-shaped nugs with a generous frosting of trichomes. The aroma is gassy like an OG Kush with strong petrol tones that are followed by a subtle earthiness. Like fresh roses from your grandma's garden, the floral tones overpower the gas and leave you with a mouthful of botanical terps. Tasty and potent, the effects are strong and relaxing and are said to ease stress and aid with relaxation. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Be the first to review this product.