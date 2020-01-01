 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Rose Bud 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Rose Bud 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Rosebud OG provides a rosy floral taste that, once you've exhaled, you'll know why it's called "Rosebud OG." An Indica dominant hybrid, this cultivar produces smaller, dense, pine tree-shaped nugs with a generous frosting of trichomes. The aroma is gassy like an OG Kush with strong petrol tones that are followed by a subtle earthiness. Like fresh roses from your grandma's garden, the floral tones overpower the gas and leave you with a mouthful of botanical terps. Tasty and potent, the effects are strong and relaxing and are said to ease stress and aid with relaxation. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.