Safari Blast is an Indica dominant hybrid that should be treated with due respect. A muscular smoke, it’s aroma is mild with a musky floral nose. The taste has a nice spicy, hash-like flavor with tones of citrus on the exhale. While Safari Blast’s effects can be blissful and heavily sedative -- making for a great 4:20 smoke -- high-tolerance consumers will welcome the high any time of day. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.