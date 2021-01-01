 Loading…

  5. Sativa Mix - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack

Sativa Mix - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Pre-rolls Sativa Mix - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack

​​Sativa Mix .35g mini pre-rolls by West Coast Cure contain 6 personal-sized joints. Rolled from the same de-stemmed, 100% top-shelf flower utilized in WCC’s full-sized CUREjoints, they’re perfect for single-use sharing or that solo smoke session. A thoughtful and covid compliant pre-roll, the flower used is a blend of several of our favorite Sativa strains. Making for an uplifting and cerebral high that motivates the senses, these minis are a great choice for the Sativa lover. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

