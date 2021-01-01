 Loading…

Sensi Star 1 Gram

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Sensi Star 1 Gram

About this product

Sensi Star is an inviting and complex Indica dominant hybrid. First propagated by the skilled growers at Paradise Seeds in the mid-90s, the strain promptly cultivated critical acclaim within the cannabis community. A favorite cultivar of informed consumers, Sensi Star emits a strong and sweet aroma with hints of berries and light citrus. Offering a strawberry smoothie flavor that mimics the strain’s overall aroma, its effects hit gradually and instill a nice Indica leaning sensation. * All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

