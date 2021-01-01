About this product

Sensi Star is an inviting and complex Indica dominant hybrid. First propagated by the skilled growers at Paradise Seeds in the mid-90s, the strain promptly cultivated critical acclaim within the cannabis community. A favorite cultivar of informed consumers, Sensi Star emits a strong and sweet aroma with hints of berries and light citrus. Offering a strawberry smoothie flavor that mimics the strain’s overall aroma, its effects hit gradually and instill a nice Indica leaning sensation. * All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.