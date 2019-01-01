 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

SFV OG Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

The SFV OG Cured Joint from West Coast CureTM is rolled from a hybrid strain that’s sourced from some of the best cultivators in California. Originally propagated in the San Fernando Valley, WCC’sTM SFV OG Joint offers a physical retreat from mild discomfort and is known for producing a rather influential head high. A hybrid joint of SFV OG emits compelling notes of pine and lemons with its full-bodied flavors leaning hard towards the indica side of this legendary strain. After the initial head high has kicked in, the consumer will feel its powerful body effects begin to take over. This strain works well as a daytime or evening smoke. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.