  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Skywalker OG Live Resin Badder

Skywalker OG Live Resin Badder

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Skywalker OG is a forceful live resin badder that’s highly respected within the 710-universe. A heroic cross of Skywalker and OG Kush, the end result is an interstellar hit that smacks of an earthy Kush flavor. Ambrosial, potent, and loaded with a gassy nose, these nug-run concentrates instill a sense of calm insight. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.