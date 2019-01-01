Skywalker OG Live Resin Badder
by West Coast Cure
About this product
Skywalker OG is a forceful live resin badder that’s highly respected within the 710-universe. A heroic cross of Skywalker and OG Kush, the end result is an interstellar hit that smacks of an earthy Kush flavor. Ambrosial, potent, and loaded with a gassy nose, these nug-run concentrates instill a sense of calm insight. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
